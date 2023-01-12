Thursday, Jan. 5Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with the parents of a student in the 900 block of Grove Street who has been absent from school for a long period of time; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; delivered one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a truck and trailer parked on a lawn in the 800 block of North High Street, two more for two other residences and a nuisance abatement complaint citation in the 500 block of Nelson Street; provided a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street with a no consent form for a theft from their residence; and advised a bar patron to leave at the request of an employee from the 1062 Saloon in the first block of South Water Street East.
12:03 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle with a driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Hackbarth Road.
1:48 a.m.: A 71-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street.
4:01 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on two warrants from Jefferson County and one warrant from Marathon County and was charged with criminal obstructing, four counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and a 34-year-old woman from Johnson Creek was arrested on eight counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
10:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 83-year-old Fort Atkinson man for illegible plates and a warning for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street.
11:08 a.m.: A 34-year-old Palmyra man was arrested on a warrant through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department then to the Jefferson County Jail to be picked up by a Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy.
12:07 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 84-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle at the Main Street bridge.
3:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Beloit man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Central Coast Lane.
4:19 p.m.: Officers assisted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with taking a resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street into custody.
4:43 p.m.: Officers followed up on a complaint of trespassing in a building in the 200 block of North Main Street. A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia; a 28-year-old Madison man was charged with criminal trespass, felony bail jumping and parole violation; a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was charged with criminal trespass; a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was charged with criminal trespass and three counts of felony bail jumping; a 59-year-old Madison man was charged with criminal trespass, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and parole violation; a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was charged with criminal trespass; and a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was charged with criminal trespass and three counts of felony bail jumping. After the booking processes, the 28- and 59-year-old Madison men and 45- and 26-year-old Fort Atkinson women were transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The others were released on their own.
