Thursday, Jan. 5Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with the parents of a student in the 900 block of Grove Street who has been absent from school for a long period of time; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; delivered one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a truck and trailer parked on a lawn in the 800 block of North High Street, two more for two other residences and a nuisance abatement complaint citation in the 500 block of Nelson Street; provided a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street with a no consent form for a theft from their residence; and advised a bar patron to leave at the request of an employee from the 1062 Saloon in the first block of South Water Street East.

12:03 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle with a driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Hackbarth Road.

