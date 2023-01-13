Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a man who was found illegally dumping waste in a receptacle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; and documented information about a state-reportable, hit-and-run traffic accident in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
8:20 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and warned for speeding in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
8:57 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and no front plate and warned for speeding and excessive window tint in the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
1:29 p.m.: A 52-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver's license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Street.
1:51 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
2:01 p.m.: A 41-year-old Janesville man was cited for violation of truck route at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail.
3 p.m.: A 47-year-old Waukesha man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without insurance at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street.
4:54 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for retail theft in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for unsafe passing on the left resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 54-year-old Sullivan woman at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.