Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; referred a homeless man to Jefferson County Human Services because he didn’t like where he was staying; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; were unable to serve three warrants to residents in the 800 block of Jefferson and two at the 200 block of North Main streets; mediated two disputes between neighbors in the 900 block of Gail Place and one between a customer and store employees in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
3:01 a.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and refusal, and cited for speeding, operating a vehicle without required lights, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
10:59 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man for illegible plates, cracked windshield and failing to provide insurance at the intersection of North High and McMillen streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.