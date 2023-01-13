Saturday, Jan. 7

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; referred a homeless man to Jefferson County Human Services because he didn’t like where he was staying; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; were unable to serve three warrants to residents in the 800 block of Jefferson and two at the 200 block of North Main streets; mediated two disputes between neighbors in the 900 block of Gail Place and one between a customer and store employees in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

