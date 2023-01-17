Sunday, Jan. 8

Officers issued 15 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a person at Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Jefferson County Human Services who put a care plan in place for them; stood by with a landlord while they served an eviction notice to a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; and documented information about a dog bite and prepared quarantine paperwork at Fort Memorial Hospital.

