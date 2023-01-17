Officers issued 15 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a person at Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Jefferson County Human Services who put a care plan in place for them; stood by with a landlord while they served an eviction notice to a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; and documented information about a dog bite and prepared quarantine paperwork at Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:21 a.m.: A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for possession of a narcotic, two counts of possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for defective headlight at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
9:23 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for operating a vehicle without lights and a 20-year-old male passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. After being booked, the 20-year-old was released.
10:07 p.m.: A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
