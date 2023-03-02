Officers issued one traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; spoke with a resident about an unshoveled sidewalk in the 500 block of Grove Street; transported a man having mental health issues to the Fort Atkinson Police Department until Jefferson County Human Services could make arrangements for him; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; and referred a confidential incident from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to another agency and determined that another complaint about harassment also in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was unsubstantiated.
10:55 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red light violation and warned for missing registration decals in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
4:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for no registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective seatbelt in the 400 block of Robert Street.
5:03 p.m.: A 13-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct/fighting following a complaint about juveniles fighting in the 200 block of North Main Street. The boy was released to his parents.
6:28 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation hold from the 900 block of Gail Place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.