Wednesday, March 1 

Officers issued one traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; spoke with a resident about an unshoveled sidewalk in the 500 block of Grove Street; transported a man having mental health issues to the Fort Atkinson Police Department until Jefferson County Human Services could make arrangements for him; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; and referred a confidential incident from the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to another agency and determined that another complaint about harassment also in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was unsubstantiated.

