Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of Zida Street; provided information to the Janesville Police Department on a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street; transported a dog from the intersection of Jefferson Street and East Sherman Avenue to the Humane Society of Jefferson County where it was found to have a microchip so it could be returned to its owner; will follow up on a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of South Third Street West; and handled two confidential incidents related to harassment complaints.
9:41 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 300 block of Shirley Street.
11:38 a.m.: A 31-year-old Janesville woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Larsen Road.
3:32 p.m.: A 47-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
