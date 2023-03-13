Friday, March 10

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300 block of Zida Street; provided information to the Janesville Police Department on a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street; transported a dog from the intersection of Jefferson Street and East Sherman Avenue to the Humane Society of Jefferson County where it was found to have a microchip so it could be returned to its owner; will follow up on a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of South Third Street West; and handled two confidential incidents related to harassment complaints.

