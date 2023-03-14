Sunday, March 12 Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following a complaint of a scam call in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; escorted someone from the premises following a complaint that they were throwing chairs in the Fort Memorial Hospital; and contacted Charter Communications to remove a wire hanging over the road in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

12:21 a.m.: A 72-year-old Janesville man was cited for failing to dim high beams in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.

