Sunday, March 12 Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following a complaint of a scam call in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; escorted someone from the premises following a complaint that they were throwing chairs in the Fort Memorial Hospital; and contacted Charter Communications to remove a wire hanging over the road in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
12:21 a.m.: A 72-year-old Janesville man was cited for failing to dim high beams in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
12:46 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street.
11:07 a.m.: A 39-year-old homeless woman was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street and transported to a mental health facility.
1:59 p.m.: A 35-year-old Sun Prairie woman was cited for red traffic control signal violation after she struck another vehicle being driven by a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue.
7:14 p.m.: A 46-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and no insurance in the 400 block of Jackson Street.
7:18 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for defective headlight in the 300 block of North Main Street.
9:42 p.m.: A 44-year-old Milton woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
10:08 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue.
