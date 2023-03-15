Monday, March 13Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two ambulances to residents’ homes and requested all ambulance services for a woman with a pulse but was not breathing in the 600 block of Reena Avenue after which the Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called; assisted a driver whose car became disabled on the Robert Street bridge and called a tow truck to remove it; and handled two confidential incidents related to harassment at the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and two incidents at schools.
8:11 a.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for blue lights on a non-police vehicle, improper display of registration decals, and failing to update the Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and color of motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. The officer printed out the statute related to the blue lights as the driver didn’t believe it existed and the driver was advised that any future violations would result in a citation.
3:28 p.m.: A 17-year-old Cambridge female was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
11:35 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Jail from the intersection of North Main and Linden streets.
