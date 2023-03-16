Tuesday, March 14

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; delivered a letter from the Fort Atkinson Building Inspector to an apartment in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; provided a no consent form for a vandalism complaint in the first block of South Water Street East; documented information about two thefts from residents in the 400 block of Taft Street and the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; transported a loose dog to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; started a nuisance abatement complaint for a property in the 1000 block of South Main Street; and handled one confidential incident at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.

