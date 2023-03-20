Officers issued 15 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; and documented information from a woman about an item being stolen from her vehicle in the first block of Spry Avenue and another woman who reported a theft from her home in the 300 block of Jones Avenue.
2:06 a.m.: A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for theft after a co-worker reported that someone had stolen items from her while she was at work in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
9:46 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.
3:59 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Fourth Street.
5:03 p.m.: A23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Janesville Avenue.
6:32 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for defective brake light in the 200 block of South Main Street.
8:45 p.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
9:48 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to stop at stop sign in the 300 block of Washington Street.
