Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a resident’s home; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with another law enforcement agency for a Chapter 51 patient; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive and the 300 block of Robert Street; documented information of a state-reportable accident with no injuries and no citations involving two Fort Atkinson females, ages 53 and 17, at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking complaint in the 200 block of Spry Avenue; and handled five confidential incidents with one related to a sexual assault in the 200 block of North Main Street, another one related to a harassment complaint and three incidents related to undisclosed issues at schools.
2:26 a.m.: A 71-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
7:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man for cracked windshield and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for unclean windshield at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
7:47 p.m.: A 17-year-old Princeton male was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
8:23 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for improper display of vehicle registration at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets.
