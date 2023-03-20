Thursday, March 16

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a resident’s home; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with another law enforcement agency for a Chapter 51 patient; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys inside their cars in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive and the 300 block of Robert Street; documented information of a state-reportable accident with no injuries and no citations involving two Fort Atkinson females, ages 53 and 17, at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking complaint in the 200 block of Spry Avenue; and handled five confidential incidents with one related to a sexual assault in the 200 block of North Main Street, another one related to a harassment complaint and three incidents related to undisclosed issues at schools.

