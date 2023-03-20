Officers issued 16 traffic related warnings, one parking ticket and one animal license violation; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Heth Street; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office locate the owner of a vehicle who left his vehicle in the Menard’s parking lot in Johnson Creek with its lights on and the owner was fine and with a friend in Mercer; will follow up with locating a large truck that went through a drive-thru, tearing down the awning of the business and resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, and a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East Street; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at a school; documented information about three vehicles that were repossessed from the 400 block of Barrie Street, the 1200 block of Industrial Drive and the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at a school and another school incident that was being investigated.
5:26 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and displaying an unauthorized registration plate, and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and McMillen Street. The vehicle was legally parked.
7:41 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Court.
3:30 p.m.: A 30-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: A 51-year-old Evansville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Sixth and Milo streets.
11:07 p.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Grant Street and South Third Street West.
11:09 p.m.: A 20-year-old Lone Rock man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
