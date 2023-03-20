Friday, March 17 

Officers issued 16 traffic related warnings, one parking ticket and one animal license violation; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Heth Street; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office locate the owner of a vehicle who left his vehicle in the Menard’s parking lot in Johnson Creek with its lights on and the owner was fine and with a friend in Mercer; will follow up with locating a large truck that went through a drive-thru, tearing down the awning of the business and resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, and a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East Street; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at a school; documented information about three vehicles that were repossessed from the 400 block of Barrie Street, the 1200 block of Industrial Drive and the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at a school and another school incident that was being investigated.

