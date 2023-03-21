Saturday, March 18
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; and dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home.
12:08 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to obey traffic signal at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets.
12:49 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red light violation and warned for operating a vehicle with cancelled vehicle registration at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets.
1:38 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle left of center at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.
2:09 a.m.: A 24-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without headlights in the 200 block of North Main Street.
2:23 a.m.: A 49-year-old Jefferson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, in the 200 block of South Main Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
4:20 p.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in the 800 block of Banker Road. He posted bond and was released.
7:36 p.m.: A 19-year-old Lake Mills woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and defective headlight and warned for displaying unauthorized registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of North Main Street.
9:05 p.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
9:37 p.m.: A 23-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Fourth Street.
9:54 p.m.: A 27-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and warned for speeding in the N1660 block of State Highway 26.
