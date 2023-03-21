Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of North Main Street; moved along an individual who was observed shoving other patrons at a bar and offered him a ride home which he declined in the first block of South Main Street, and some other individuals who threw a garbage can in the road in the first block of South Water Street West; documented information about a possible hit-and-run accident in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; accompanied Jefferson County Human Services to a call at Fort Memorial Hospital for a disruptive patient; and warned a homeless man for staying in the stairwell of a building in the 100 block of South Main Street.
1:43 a.m.: A 27-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid passenger as required by his instruction permit and warned him for improper turn at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
2:38 a.m.: A 37-year-old Madison woman was arrested and cited for speeding, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content equal to or greater than .15 in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old West Bend man for non-registration of motor vehicle at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets.
4:36 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
7:39 p.m.: A 31-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, following a complaint about her driving at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. After being processed, she was released to a responsible person.
