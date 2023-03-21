Sunday, March 19

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500 block of North Main Street; moved along an individual who was observed shoving other patrons at a bar and offered him a ride home which he declined in the first block of South Main Street, and some other individuals who threw a garbage can in the road in the first block of South Water Street West; documented information about a possible hit-and-run accident in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; accompanied Jefferson County Human Services to a call at Fort Memorial Hospital for a disruptive patient; and warned a homeless man for staying in the stairwell of a building in the 100 block of South Main Street.

