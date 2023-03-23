Tuesday, March 21Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire caused by a dryer vent in the 800 block of East Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; shot an injured opossum in the 1000 block of Caswell Street; chalked the tires of all the parked vehicles for a two-hour parking watch in the 100 block of North Main Street; documented information about a non-reportable accident involving a 36-year-old Whitewater woman and a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and handled five confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 800 block of Banker Road, two of them in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard, one in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and one in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
8:37 a.m.: A 23-year-old Cambridge man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West.
3:22 p.m.: A resident was cited by the City Building Inspector for operating a business in their home without a permit following a complaint from a neighbor in the 1100 block of Arndt Court.
5:12 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction and cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Arndt Court. After being booked, he was transported later to the Jefferson County Jail.
