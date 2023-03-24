Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; fingerprinted someone at their request; stood by at the request of and with the Lake Mills Police Department with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; shot an injured deer in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue; will follow up on a complaint of illegally parked vehicles and illegal dumping in dumpsters in the 200 block of South Main Street and a reported retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct with one citation being issued at a school.
12:25 a.m.: A 19-year-old Muskego man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Foster Street.
5:18 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and battery in the 700 block of North Fourth Street. After being booked and posting bond, she was released.
8:27 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:04 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for blue lights on his vehicle at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets.
