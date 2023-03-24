Wednesday, March 22

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; fingerprinted someone at their request; stood by at the request of and with the Lake Mills Police Department with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; shot an injured deer in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue; will follow up on a complaint of illegally parked vehicles and illegal dumping in dumpsters in the 200 block of South Main Street and a reported retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct with one citation being issued at a school.

Load comments