Officers issued 13 traffic related warnings and one citation to someone for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of vehicles in a couple of locations with short-term time limits and issued two parking tickets as follow-up; started a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street; will follow up on two complaints related to chickens and roosters in the 800 block of Van Buren Street and the 1000 block of West Cramer Street; and handled three confidential incidents at two schools an issued one truancy citation at the Fort Atkinson High School.
8:12 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
1:55 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 300 block of Washington Street.
2:22 p.m.: A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for possession of cocaine and two counts of drug paraphernalia (cocaine and marijuana), issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle, cracked taillight and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change in the 300 block of South Main Street.
7:39 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle without a driver's license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. She was booked and released.
8:10 p.m.: A 26-year-old Jefferson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for defective taillight in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.
8:43 p.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville woman was arrested and cited for speeding and possession of marijuana at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Groeler Road.
9:27 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and defective headlight. A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and a 28-year-old Beloit woman was warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration in the 700 block of North High Street.
