Thursday, March 23

Officers issued 13 traffic related warnings and one citation to someone for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of vehicles in a couple of locations with short-term time limits and issued two parking tickets as follow-up; started a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street; will follow up on two complaints related to chickens and roosters in the 800 block of Van Buren Street and the 1000 block of West Cramer Street; and handled three confidential incidents at two schools an issued one truancy citation at the Fort Atkinson High School.

