Officers issued ten traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked two vehicles for driver’s who locked their keys inside their cars in the 300 block of Washington Street and the other in the first block of William Street; warned a woman for leaving her dog out in the cold following a complaint about its’ barking in the 500 block of Monroe Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; and documented information about a domestic incident that occurred previously in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:08 a.m.: Police cited a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for speeding at the intersection of Radhika Street and Reena Avenue.
7:30 a.m.: Officers cited 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license following a complaint about vehicles doing donuts in the street and revving their engines in the 1400-block of Endl Boulevard.
8:43 a.m.: Police cited a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man for animal control violation and damage to property when his dog leapt on a neighbor’s vehicle and scratched it in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Street.
10:08 a.m.: Officers cited a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for a defective taillight. Charges of misdemeanor bail jumping will be referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After being booked, he was released.
3:28 p.m.: Police issued a 15-day correction notice to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of an address change at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street.
9:41 p.m.: Officers cited a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson male for unreasonable and imprudent speed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road C.
10:04 p.m.: Police cited a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 400-block of North Main Street.
11:23 p.m.: Officers issued a 49-year-old Watertown woman a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and a warning for defective brake lights at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
