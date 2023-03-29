March 24

Officers issued ten traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked two vehicles for driver’s who locked their keys inside their cars in the 300 block of Washington Street and the other in the first block of William Street; warned a woman for leaving her dog out in the cold following a complaint about its’ barking in the 500 block of Monroe Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; and documented information about a domestic incident that occurred previously in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard.

