Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500-block of Nikki Lane; assisted three drivers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow at various locations throughout the City; documented information of one hit-and-run accident causing damage to a fire hydrant and a stone retaining wall at the intersection of North High and North Third streets, and a state-reportable accident caused by a 54-year-old snowplow driver who struck a parked vehicle while he was plowing the parking lot at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600-block of East Sherman Avenue.
2:03 a.m.: Officers will mail 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man two citations for noise and another for operating a business out of his home in the 1100-block of Arndt Court.
7:21 a.m.: Police responded to the scene of a collision when 28-year-old Palmyra woman's vehicle struck an electrical pole in the 900-block of Riverside Drive. Butch’s Towing was contacted to remove the vehicle.
4:09 p.m.: Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and transported him to jail from the 300-block of Washington Street.
7:56 p.m.: Police cited a 31-year-old Lexington, Nebraska, woman for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned her for red light violation in the 300-block of Washington Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.