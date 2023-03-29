March 25

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 500-block of Nikki Lane; assisted three drivers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow at various locations throughout the City; documented information of one hit-and-run accident causing damage to a fire hydrant and a stone retaining wall at the intersection of North High and North Third streets, and a state-reportable accident caused by a 54-year-old snowplow driver who struck a parked vehicle while he was plowing the parking lot at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600-block of East Sherman Avenue.

