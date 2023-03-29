Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 300-block of Whitewater Avenue; and worked with Jefferson County Human Services to provide lodging to someone for the night.
8:39 a.m.: Officers cited 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for speeding and warned for expired vehicle registration in the 800-block of Highland Avenue.
9:51 a.m.: Officers cited 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man for speeding, and warned him over expired vehicle registration and failure to obtain a Wisconsin driver’s license in the 1200-block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:45 p.m.: Officers cited a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle after suspension of his driver’s license and speeding in the 1600-block of Janesville Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: Officers cited a 53-year-old Madison woman for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 800-block of Highland Avenue. The vehicle was legally parked.
7:32 p.m.: Officers cited 34-year-old Cambridge man for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300-block of North Main Street.
8:48 p.m.: Officers arrested an 18-year-old Watertown man on a commitment warrant for underage alcohol and possession of marijuana through the Watertown Police Department in the 400-block of North High Street. Watertown police took custody of the man.
