Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle parked in a posted lot without permission in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; fingerprinted an individual at their request; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a person who was stuck in the elevator in the 900 block of South Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures on South Street and the 1100 block of Grant Street.
4:51 a.m.: Officers cited a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
5:55 a.m.: Officers Cited a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for operating a vehicle without required lighting and a defective brake lamp at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street.
7:31 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the first block of South Third Street West.
4:44 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and Rockwell avenues.
5:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 21-year-old Jefferson woman in the 700 block of Robert Street.
