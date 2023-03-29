March 27

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle parked in a posted lot without permission in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; fingerprinted an individual at their request; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a person who was stuck in the elevator in the 900 block of South Main Street; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures on South Street and the 1100 block of Grant Street.

