Officers issued nine traffic related warnings, dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1500-block of Madison Avenue, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a property in the 1500-block of Madison Avenue and fingerprinted one person at their request.
3:41 a.m.: Police issued a 15-day correction to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for her unregistered vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned her for failing to update address through the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles and a defective registration lamp in the 1000-block of Whitewater Avenue.
5:07 a.m.: Officers issued a 15-day correction to 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective headlight at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets.
8:15 a.m.: Police cited a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failing to provide proof of insurance, no vehicle registration and unauthorized use of license plates in the 400-block of Janesville Avenue.
2:29 p.m.: Officers arrested a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct following a complaint of a verbal disturbance in the 100-block of Clarence Street. The man was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he posted bond and was released.
5:58 p.m.: Police found 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man slumped over the steering wheel with front end damage to his car in the 300-block of Washington Street. Officers arrested the man and took him to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and charged him with operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping. The man was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
