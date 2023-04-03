Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail; warned a resident about loud music in the middle of the night in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; documented suspicious activity in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; documented information about a hit-and-run traffic accident which will be followed by an investigation in the W6400 block of U.S. Highway 12; warned a man about making threats to someone after they complained about his behavior in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and handled one confidential incident resulting in a juvenile being arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
11:43 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license causing a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident involving a 46-year-old Lake Geneva woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street. A citation is pending.
11:55 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing resulting in a state-reportable accident when he struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Edward Street.
3:36 p.m.: A 39-year-old Janesville man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
4:22 p.m.: A 26-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
5:57 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for red light violations and improper display of vehicle registration at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
8:22 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested at the request of the Jefferson Police Department for charges of domestic abuse and battery and a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 200 block of Linden Street. She was turned over to Jefferson police officers.
11:45 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse repeater and battery in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
