Wednesday, March 29

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail; warned a resident about loud music in the middle of the night in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; documented suspicious activity in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; documented information about a hit-and-run traffic accident which will be followed by an investigation in the W6400 block of U.S. Highway 12; warned a man about making threats to someone after they complained about his behavior in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and handled one confidential incident resulting in a juvenile being arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

