Friday, March 3Officers issued 19 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about a reportedly stolen vehicle from the 200 block of North Main Street; and started 48-hour parking watches on a trailer with junk on it and another vehicle in the 900 block of Gail Place.

12:42 a.m.: Officers cited a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.

Load comments