Friday, March 3Officers issued 19 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about a reportedly stolen vehicle from the 200 block of North Main Street; and started 48-hour parking watches on a trailer with junk on it and another vehicle in the 900 block of Gail Place.
12:42 a.m.: Officers cited a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
12:54 a.m.: Officers cited a 49-year-old Whitewater man for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for no taillights at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard.
1:17 a.m.: Officers arrested a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, first offense, and fleeing/eluding and cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets. Officers took the man to the Jefferson County Jail.
8:47 a.m.: Officers arrested a 47-year-old Edgerton man on warrants through Jefferson and Dane counties and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 200 block of North Main Street. Officers transported the man to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:58 p.m.: Officers cited a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson man for graduated driver’s license restrictions and issued warnings for driving too close, unlawful use of horn and disorderly conduct in the 300-block of Madison Avenue.
10:55 p.m.: Officers arrested a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and two instances of felony misdemeanor bail jumping at the intersection of North Fourth and Jefferson streets. Officers transported the man to the Jefferson County Jail.
