Wednesday, March 8 

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; contacted the owner of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive at the request of the Delavan Township Police Department; and handled two confidential incidents with one related to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Harriette Street and the other related to harassment at an undisclosed address.

