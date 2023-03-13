Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home; contacted the owner of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive at the request of the Delavan Township Police Department; and handled two confidential incidents with one related to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Harriette Street and the other related to harassment at an undisclosed address.
7:20 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for illegal tint, non-registration of vehicle and failing to sign a title at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
8:03 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to obtain a Wisconsin driver's license within 60 days and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and cracked windshield in the 200 block of South Main Street.
10:08 a.m.: A 67-year-old Jefferson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible plates at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
10:45 a.m.: A 17-year-old St.Francis male was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and an 18-year-old Milwaukee male passenger/vehicle owner was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and excessive side window tint and warned for cracked windshield at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Meadow Court.
2:05 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration in the 400 block of Washington Street.
3:31 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1000 block of East Hilltop Trail.
4:11 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration in the 700 block of South Main Street.
4:27 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of Robert Street.
5:53 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
7:27 p.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content, driving against traffic on a one-way street, operating without a valid passenger and warned for drug paraphernalia. A 37-year-old Jefferson female passenger was cited for possession of marijuana at the Main Street bridge.
