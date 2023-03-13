Thursday, March 9 

Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented information of three repossessions of vehicles from the 1200 block of Talcott Street, the 400 block of South High Street and the 200 block of Jackson Street; responded with emergency medical services and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a resident who had a pulse but was not breathing and requested assistance from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a blood draw at Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted a driver who had slid off the road and called Klement Towing who removed the vehicle from the area of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway; and handled two confidential incidents at the Fort Atkinson High School.

