Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented information of three repossessions of vehicles from the 1200 block of Talcott Street, the 400 block of South High Street and the 200 block of Jackson Street; responded with emergency medical services and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a resident who had a pulse but was not breathing and requested assistance from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies for a blood draw at Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted a driver who had slid off the road and called Klement Towing who removed the vehicle from the area of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway; and handled two confidential incidents at the Fort Atkinson High School.
3:55 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
4:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
2:58 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding. A passenger took over driving from the intersection of South Main and Park streets.
