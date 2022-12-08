Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulance calls to Fort Memorial and one to a resident’s home; documented information about a stolen vehicle and another that was gone through with property missing in the 1600 block of Jamesway, items that were stolen from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, a state-reportable accident involving a 62-year-old Whitewater woman and a 76-year-old Fort Atkinson man with no citations issued in the 100 block of North Main Street, and a non-reportable accident where a 28-year-old Oconomowoc man struck a stop sign in the alley in the first block of South Third Street West; will follow up on a reportedly fraudulent bank account that was set up in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked one vehicle for a person who locked their keys in their vehicle in the 500 block of McMillen Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 200 block of Park Street and the 400 block of North High Street, and an incident at the school in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
6:06 a.m.: A 57-year-old Texas man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Blackhawk Drive.
1:17 p.m.: A student was cited for truancy at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
Friday, Nov. 11Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings, administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital with one also including a referral to Jefferson County Human Services; documented information about and will follow up on a road rage incident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and a disagreement related to a shared driveway in the 500 block of Van Buren Street; fingerprinted one person at their request; were unable to locate a person on a warrant after checking two places; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Street; and handled one arrest and five confidential incidents related to schools.
8:21 p.m.: A 16-year-old Janesville male was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues. The youth’s mother arrived to remove the vehicle.
