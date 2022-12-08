Officers issued five traffic related warnings, administered one court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to the Fort Atkinson Senior High School where someone was treated for a facial injury after a fall; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of vandalism to property at the intersection of Banker Road and West Cramer Street and to pick up a dead deer in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue; located a driver who parked in a designated parking spot reserved for another person in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; provided traffic control for the holiday parade; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle; transported a 72-year-old Jefferson woman to Fort Memorial Hospital from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and requested follow-up services for her from Jefferson County Human Services; and warned two individuals for disorderly conduct who were involved in a physical altercation in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and two other individuals who were having a loud argument and advised them that they would be issued citations if an officer needed to return to their apartment in the 1000 block of East Street.
6:43 a.m.: A 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and a 27-year-old woman was cited for speeding, both of whom were from Fort Atkinson, at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street. The male was booked and released.
10:54 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/substantial battery, false imprisonment, intimidation of victim, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor bail jumping in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
10:40 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was intoxicated was arrested on a warrant through the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the first block of South Water Street East. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
