Saturday, Nov. 12

Officers issued five traffic related warnings, administered one court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to the Fort Atkinson Senior High School where someone was treated for a facial injury after a fall; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of vandalism to property at the intersection of Banker Road and West Cramer Street and to pick up a dead deer in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue; located a driver who parked in a designated parking spot reserved for another person in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; provided traffic control for the holiday parade; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle; transported a 72-year-old Jefferson woman to Fort Memorial Hospital from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and requested follow-up services for her from Jefferson County Human Services; and warned two individuals for disorderly conduct who were involved in a physical altercation in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and two other individuals who were having a loud argument and advised them that they would be issued citations if an officer needed to return to their apartment in the 1000 block of East Street.

