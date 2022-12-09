Sunday, Nov. 13

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Monroe Street; warned a woman for her dog’s barking in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; and placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board after someone reported a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Load comments