Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Monroe Street; warned a woman for her dog’s barking in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; and placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board after someone reported a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
12:45 p.m.: A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and Jefferson Street.
5:58 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on numerous warrants from multiple agencies (Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth Counties’ Sheriff’s Offices and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections) in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. He was transported by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy to the Jefferson County Jail.
Monday, Nov. 14
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of vehicles for 48-hour parking watches on Elm Street and another one on in the 1000 block of Grant Street; removed a homeless campsite from the 500 block of Bark River Drive; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of graffiti that needed to be removed from the street in the area of Grove Street and West Hilltop Trail; placed a request for extra patrol for speeding vehicles in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature and one related to a sexual assault in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; will follow up on a report of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue; were unable to locate the owner of a trailer that was parked in the 1300 block of North High Street; documented information from an employee about a customer who made them feel uncomfortable in the 300 block of Washington Street; and handled two confidential incidents at schools and one of an undisclosed nature at a residence.
4:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Summit Drive.
6:04 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street.
9:08 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration and unclean windows at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street.
9:28 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for red light violation and expired vehicle registration.
