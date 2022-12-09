Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a driver parking in the no parking area in the 700 block of South Main Street and for a resident being harassed in the 300 block of Ramesh Avenue; enlisted the assistance of Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check for a resident in the 800 block of Boldt Street; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue; chalked the tires of five vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in several locations; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and the Fort Atkinson Police Department and one at a school related to disorderly conduct.
11:11 a.m.: A 59-year-old Johnson Creek woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
12:49 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Lake Mills woman at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
1:52 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for stealing a bike from Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street. He was released.
4:54 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Officers located a 43-year-old man and took him into custody at the request of the Jefferson Police Department on a temporary restraining order they had issued for him. He was transported from the 800 block of Monroe Street to a meeting place with a Jefferson police officer.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; contacted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to take care of wires that were arching and sparking in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue; chalked the tires of eight vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in several locations; unlocked a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys in their cars; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a slippery road at the Main Street bridge; stood by at a Homeless Coalition event in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious vehicles in the 300 block of Foster Street; will follow up on a report of an assault in the 400 block of Robert Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the Fort Atkinson High School.
3:25 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue. He was released after being booked.
8:05 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: A 22-year-old Orlando, Fla., man struck a building with his delivery truck in the 200 block of East Cramer Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. There were no injuries or citations issued.
7:09 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
8:42 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights and a defective brake lamp at the intersection of Cloute and Caswell streets.
10:22 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, following a report from the staff at the McDonald’s drive-thru in the 200 block of North Main Street. She was released to a responsible person.
