Wednesday, Nov. 16

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a driver parking in the no parking area in the 700 block of South Main Street and for a resident being harassed in the 300 block of Ramesh Avenue; enlisted the assistance of Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check for a resident in the 800 block of Boldt Street; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue; chalked the tires of five vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in several locations; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and the Fort Atkinson Police Department and one at a school related to disorderly conduct.

