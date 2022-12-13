Thursday, Nov. 17

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; contacted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to take care of wires that were arching and sparking in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue; chalked the tires of eight vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in several locations; unlocked a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys in their cars; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a slippery road at the Main Street bridge; stood by at a Homeless Coalition event in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious vehicles in the 300 block of Foster Street; will follow up on a report of an assault in the 400 block of Robert Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the Fort Atkinson High School.

