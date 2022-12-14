Friday, Nov. 18

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle whose owner locked their keys in the vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about slippery intersections and streets; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 700 block of Florence Street and the 700 block of McMillen Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following a request from a resident in the 400 block of Raintree Drive and another one from a resident in the 400 block of Clover Lane; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the Fort Atkinson City office.

