Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle whose owner locked their keys in the vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about slippery intersections and streets; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 700 block of Florence Street and the 700 block of McMillen Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board following a request from a resident in the 400 block of Raintree Drive and another one from a resident in the 400 block of Clover Lane; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the Fort Atkinson City office.
8:01 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to fasten a seatbelt and warned for improper stop at stop sign at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Janette Street.
8:11 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck a parked vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1300 block of Montclair Place. No citations were issued.
4:05 p.m.: A 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and warned of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws following a complaint from a business who requested that they be removed from the premises.
9:47 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for a red light violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the Main Street bridge.
11:24 p.m.: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets and was released.
