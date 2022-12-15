Friday, Nov. 19

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a sign that was knocked over in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; completed a non-reportable accident form when one driver opening their car door damaged a vehicle parked next to theirs in a parking lot in the 600 block of Jones Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch following a complaint that it had been parked for six months without moving from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane; assisted a resident with removing an opossum from a screened porch on Elm Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.

