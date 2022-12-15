Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a sign that was knocked over in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; completed a non-reportable accident form when one driver opening their car door damaged a vehicle parked next to theirs in a parking lot in the 600 block of Jones Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch following a complaint that it had been parked for six months without moving from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane; assisted a resident with removing an opossum from a screened porch on Elm Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
1:35 a.m.: A 22-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.
2:38 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on five counts of bail jumping and possession of marijuana in the 200 block of North Main Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
11:09 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Banker Road and Campus Drive.
1:43 p.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:18 p.m.: The victim of a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident reported the incident in the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:14 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a traffic accident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. A passenger from the other vehicle was transported by Fort Fire and Rescue to Fort Memorial Hospital
7:30 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for defective head lamp, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:54 p.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a defective headlight and warned for failing to carry a driver’s license in the 300 block of North Main Street.
8:29 p.m.: A 28-year-old Madison man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for defective brake light in the 1400 block of North High Street.
9:16 p.m.: A 22-year-old East Troy man was cited for red light violation in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue.
9:33 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights in the 600 block of Oak Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.