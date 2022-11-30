Wednesday, Nov. 2

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered five court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; located a reportedly dead deer at Rock River Park and advised the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department staff to remove it but there was no locate of a dead goose with the deer; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; will follow up on a report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and a fraud complaint from someone in the 800 block of Florence Street; moved along two vehicles from a school no parking area to allow for student drop-off and pick-up at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets; suggested that a student causing a disturbance over a problem with another student take another route home from the 200 block of Park Street and passed along the information to the school officer; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident at a school and one related to a sexual assault at Jones Park.

