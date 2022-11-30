Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered five court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; located a reportedly dead deer at Rock River Park and advised the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department staff to remove it but there was no locate of a dead goose with the deer; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; will follow up on a report of a stolen vehicle from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and a fraud complaint from someone in the 800 block of Florence Street; moved along two vehicles from a school no parking area to allow for student drop-off and pick-up at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets; suggested that a student causing a disturbance over a problem with another student take another route home from the 200 block of Park Street and passed along the information to the school officer; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident at a school and one related to a sexual assault at Jones Park.
5:37 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and passing in a no-passing zone in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
6:11 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration and operating a vehicle without lights at the Main Street bridge.
Thursday, Nov. 3 Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and ambulance to a resident’s home and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a garbage truck on fire in the 1000 block of East Street; moved along one individual and warned another for loitering and advised that a citation would be issued if this type of incident occurred in the future in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; documented information about two tenants yelling at each other about where one of them could walk their dog in the 1000 block of East Street; warned two individuals in a physical altercation between them to stay away from each other to avoid receiving citations for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
2:43 a.m.: A 37-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and Class D restriction violation at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
10:06 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license after someone reported that she drove away without paying for a gas purchase in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. She paid for the gas after receiving the citation.
3:11 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 75-year-old Cambridge man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street.
Friday, Nov. 4Officers issued seven traffic related warnings, administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol for speeding vehicles on the briefing board for the 700 and 800 blocks of North Main Street; forwarded information about a sewer back-up to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works in the 800 block of East Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; documented information of a minor traffic accident with no damage to either of two vehicles involved at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue; will follow up on a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of Washington Street; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys in their cars; and served a warrant to a person in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
7:05 a.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for red light violation and no driver’s license in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue. A driver with a valid license moved her vehicle to a legal parking spot.
1:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle and no insurance, and warned for no driver’s license on person at the intersection of Mechanic Street and Madison Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for retail theft from the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and was released after being booked.
