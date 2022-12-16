Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; spoke with a parent about their son making a prank phone call to another person from the 1500 block of Montclair Place; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of McMillen Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 1000 block of Larsen Road; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 200 block of Washington Street; and were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue when a child was unknowingly left there and the parents returned when they realized the child was not in the car.
12:09 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, and warned for failing to obey sign and failing to yield at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
12:34 a.m.: A 38-year-old Cambridge man was cited for violation of probationary license and improper display of registration plates at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
1:46 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plate.
2:12 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
9:43 a.m.: A 35-year-old Las Vegas, Nev., man struck a parked semi with his semi resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
3:30 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for disorderly conduct after a mother reported that he threatened her son at the park in the 200 block of Park Street. The man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was released after being booked and posting bond.
11:43 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fitchburg man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and warned for red light violation and expired vehicle registration at the intersection of South Third Street West and South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.