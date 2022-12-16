Sunday, Nov. 20 

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; spoke with a parent about their son making a prank phone call to another person from the 1500 block of Montclair Place; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of McMillen Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 1000 block of Larsen Road; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 200 block of Washington Street; and were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue when a child was unknowingly left there and the parents returned when they realized the child was not in the car.

Load comments