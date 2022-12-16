Monday, Nov. 21

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of the odor of gas from a residence in the 200 block of South Water Street East; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the first block of Lucile Street and the 1100 block of Laurie Drive; documented information about a possible animal bite for a resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and a reported theft from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane; delivered library suspension/no trespass letters from the Dwight Foster Public Library to three residents; documented information about a fraud complaint from a resident in the 500 block of North Main Street and a harassment incident at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of Jackson Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle in the 500 block of South High Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the school in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.

