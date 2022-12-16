Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of the odor of gas from a residence in the 200 block of South Water Street East; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the first block of Lucile Street and the 1100 block of Laurie Drive; documented information about a possible animal bite for a resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and a reported theft from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane; delivered library suspension/no trespass letters from the Dwight Foster Public Library to three residents; documented information about a fraud complaint from a resident in the 500 block of North Main Street and a harassment incident at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of Jackson Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle in the 500 block of South High Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at the school in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
1:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street.
2:51 a.m.: A 38-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a concealed carry of weapons violation at the intersection of South Sixth and South Main streets. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:33 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle when he struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to residents’ homes; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1200 block of Endl Boulevard; responded to a report of two males trying to break into a residence in the 400 block of North High Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and issued one parking ticket in the 300 block of Park Street.
11:41 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense refusal, at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street. After refusing to cooperate with the booking process, she was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
3:11 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was transported to detox services following a welfare check in the 200 block of South Water Street West. He was cited for disorderly conduct and a charge for resisting an officer will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
5:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective high mount brake lamp and registration lamp at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.