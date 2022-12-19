Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; referred one person to Jefferson County Human Services for a complaint of ongoing threats to them and another person having problems with an unwanted individual at their home in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; issued two truancy citations at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; were unable to locate a person at the request of the Palmyra Police Department in the 600 block of Riverside Drive; stood by with staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient who was being verbally aggressive; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures at two schools, another incident in the 400 block of North High Street and another related to a sexual assault.
7:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson youth for illegible license plates in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
10:28 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth-plus offense, and warned for defective brake light in the 400 block of Washington Street. He was released after being booked.
1:54 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense and operating after revocation of driver’s license, and cited for open intoxicants in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. After being booked, she was released.
6:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration and warned for defective brake light at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues.
10:58 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for red light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
11:28 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for underage person transporting intoxicants and a 19-year-old male passenger was cited for drinking intoxicants in a car in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
