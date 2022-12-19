Wednesday, Nov. 23

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; referred one person to Jefferson County Human Services for a complaint of ongoing threats to them and another person having problems with an unwanted individual at their home in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; issued two truancy citations at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; were unable to locate a person at the request of the Palmyra Police Department in the 600 block of Riverside Drive; stood by with staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient who was being verbally aggressive; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures at two schools, another incident in the 400 block of North High Street and another related to a sexual assault.

