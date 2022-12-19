Thursday, Nov. 24
Officers issued four traffic related warnings, dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home, and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
1:07 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
1:07 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for driving left of center at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street.
1:34 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
1:54 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for underage consumption of alcohol in the 100 block of South Main Street. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was paged and transported her to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:23 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probable alcohol content, and warned for speeding at the intersection of South Sixth and Grant streets.
8:27 a.m.: Citation(s) are pending after a woman reported that a vehicle struck the mailboxes in front of the rental property she owns resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 700 block of Badger Court. The owner of the vehicle denied driving the vehicle and claimed to not know who might have been driving the vehicle. An officer called Klement Towing to remove the vehicle.
9:35 a.m.: A 28-year-old man will be cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license after an employee reported a gas drive off from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. The driver had used a credit card that he thought had gone through and arrangements were made for the payment to be properly applied.
3:37 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping/three times and criminal damage to property, and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard. A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review will be prepared for battery and strangulation. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:09 p.m.: A 26-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited for inattentive driving following a state-reportable accident involving a 49-year-old Whitewater man in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
