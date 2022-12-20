Friday, Nov. 25

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; forwarded information about a bent stop sign in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; advised a resident of the burning ordinance when the officer followed up on a complaint of smoke in the 500 block of Grant Street; and moved along two suspicious vehicles who were in Rock River Park after hours in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.

