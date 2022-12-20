Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; forwarded information about a bent stop sign in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; advised a resident of the burning ordinance when the officer followed up on a complaint of smoke in the 500 block of Grant Street; and moved along two suspicious vehicles who were in Rock River Park after hours in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
12:30 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be mailed a citation for disorderly conduct following a disturbance in the 900 block of Erick Street.
3:27 a.m.: A 33-year-old Watertown man was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia when a woman reported someone was knocking on her back door in the 300 block of North High Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
10:18 a.m.: A 21-year-old Gratiot woman was cited for expired vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
11:27 a.m.: A 27-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to display current vehicle registration at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
2:02 p.m.: A 62-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for improper turn when she nearly caused an accident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
7:01 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through a Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole violation in the 200 block of North Main Street and was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
8:08 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
8:39 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding and illegible license plates in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
11:05 p.m.: A 37-year-old Cambridge man was cited for failing to display license plates in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
