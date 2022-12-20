Saturday, Nov. 26

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; shared information from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who wanted a person from Fort Atkinson to stop trying to visit them; followed up on a report of a confrontation between a man and woman in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; verified that a camera from one residence that appeared to be pointed directly into the house of another residence was determined by an officer to be okay in the 300 block of Grove Street, and that a deer carcass that had been sitting in the back of a truck for several days would be cleaned up in the morning in the first block of Spry Avenue; assisted the Rock County Sheriff’s office with contacting an individual involved in a domestic incident that occurred in their jurisdiction but lived in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

