Monday, Nov. 28

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three ambulances to residents’ homes; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board when a woman suspected that her fuel line had been tampered with in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; referred a complaint of a possibly wounded deer at a residence in the area of State Road 106 and Blackhawk Island Road to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; returned a student who had walked away from school back to the school at the request of the parent in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; documented and filed information about a temporary restraint order provided by a resident; referred a complaint of neglect to an adult in the 900 block of Gail Place to Walworth County Human Services; referred a family to Jefferson County Human Services and advised the parent of Wisconsin’s child abuse laws following a dispute with their child in the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive; warned a group home resident for disorderly conduct for eloping from their home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

