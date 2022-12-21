Tuesday, Nov. 29

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a resident for animal at large when they reported that it walked away from its home and was later found and returned to its owner in the area of West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place; resolved a miscommunication among some hotel guests and staff and the guests were allowed to stay in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at a school.

