Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a resident for animal at large when they reported that it walked away from its home and was later found and returned to its owner in the area of West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place; resolved a miscommunication among some hotel guests and staff and the guests were allowed to stay in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault at a school.
3:50 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure seatbelt and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.
6:15 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for defective headlight, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and non-registration, and failing to stop at stop sign and warned for cracked windshield in the 300 block of South Water Street East.
7:52 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in a school zone and warned for failing to display current vehicle registration at the intersection of South Main and South streets.
9:40 a.m.: A 59-year-old Madison man was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and will be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping in the first block of South Water Street East. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
2:06 p.m.: A 36-year-old Hawthorn Woods, Ill., man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of South Main Street. He posted bond.
5:09 p.m.: Information about a state-reportable accident involving a 26-year-old Waterloo man and a 64-year-old Jefferson woman was documented in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue. No citations were issued.
9:57 p.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 300 block of Adams Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.