Saturday, Nov. 5

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and one parking ticket to a driver who parked in a posted, private lot; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes; spoke with a driver about parking regulations being the responsibility of property owners after another person complained about the way that another driver was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street; unlocked three vehicles for three drivers who locked their keys in their vehicles; followed up on a report of the smell of marijuana in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue but was unable to confirm anything; properly disposed of a jack that was left in the road in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an odor of natural gas in the 900 block of Monroe Street; will follow up on a report of a traffic accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; located a vehicle for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and stood by until Sheriff’s deputies took over at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road C; and contacted a resident after their gazebo blew into a neighbor’s yard in the 500 block of Washington Street.

Load comments