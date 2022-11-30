Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and one parking ticket to a driver who parked in a posted, private lot; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes; spoke with a driver about parking regulations being the responsibility of property owners after another person complained about the way that another driver was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street; unlocked three vehicles for three drivers who locked their keys in their vehicles; followed up on a report of the smell of marijuana in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue but was unable to confirm anything; properly disposed of a jack that was left in the road in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an odor of natural gas in the 900 block of Monroe Street; will follow up on a report of a traffic accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; located a vehicle for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and stood by until Sheriff’s deputies took over at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road C; and contacted a resident after their gazebo blew into a neighbor’s yard in the 500 block of Washington Street.
9:40 a.m.: A 24-year-old Waukesha man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and suspended vehicle registration in the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:21 a.m.: A woman from Alabama was cited for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a woman from Illinois in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. There were no injuries.
1:33 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a body only warrant through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on an original charge of failing to appear for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 300 block of North Third Street.
1:35 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and cited for possession of a controlled substance. After being processed, she was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
4:42 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets.
6:28 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct and a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a complaint about a disturbance in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The woman posted bond and was released.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; escorted an adult male from an apartment where he was not welcome in the 100 block of North Main Street; helped a driver with a trailer that was venting CO2 and the driver will be swapping trailers in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue; assisted the Janesville Police Department with obtaining information from a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; warned a couple of folks about consuming alcohol in public in the first block of South Water Street East; unlocked a vehicle for a person who locked their keys in their vehicle; reopened the compost site to let someone out in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; helped a mother whose daughter ran away from home but returned home later; stood by with another law enforcement agency for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about an accident resulting in property damage in the 900 block of Gail Street and a hit-and-run accident with no injuries at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed reason.
12:15 a.m.: Officers broke up a fight in progress in the first block of South Main Street. Those involved were spoken to and charges are pending based on the outcome of an investigation.
1:02 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct following a fight in the first block of South Main Street.
1:10 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for open intoxicants in vehicle and warned for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of North Water Street East and North Main Street.
7:03 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and failing to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
