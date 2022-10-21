Saturday, Oct. 1 

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; paged WE Energies and Fort Atkinson Fire Department to assist with a downed power line in the 700 block of Zaffke Street; opened a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys in their cars; fingerprinted two individuals at their request; separated neighbors who were in a snit with each other and advised them that future calls could result in a citation in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; released a person who had gotten locked in the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

