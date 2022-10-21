Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; paged WE Energies and Fort Atkinson Fire Department to assist with a downed power line in the 700 block of Zaffke Street; opened a vehicle for two drivers who locked their keys in their cars; fingerprinted two individuals at their request; separated neighbors who were in a snit with each other and advised them that future calls could result in a citation in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; released a person who had gotten locked in the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:45 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication in the first block of South Water Street East. He was booked and released.
2:19 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration and warned for defective taillight at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street.
7:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person, and warned for yellow light violation in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
7:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old man from Watertown for expired vehicle registration and warned for no front license plate at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Elsie Street.
10:20 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for violation of instruction permit in the 300 block of Washington Street.
11:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old Oregon man for no front plate and warned for failing to display current vehicle registration at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane.
12:03 p.m.: A 66-year-old Jefferson man was arrested and cited for retail theft from the 100 block of North Main Street.
4:04 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: An 18-year-old Ill. woman was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:43 p.m.: An intoxicated man who was found on the ground in the 300 block of Washington Street was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. He was later arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation and parole hold.
