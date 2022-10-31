Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; verified one sex offender address; warned a student for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; conducted one home visit with a student; documented information about a coaching incident related to football practice that was being worked out between the school districts, and information from a man whose foot got stuck between a vehicle’s tire and a curb at Culver’s in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue which was causing some distress for him for which he was also referred to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles to provide a self-report; issued 11 truancy citations to students in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; referred a juvenile to Jefferson County Human Services related to a theft; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in two of the schools and one incident related to a sexual assault.
3:55 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street.
5:48 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for no current proof of vehicle registration and improper display of registration.
9:58 a.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failing to maintain control of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance after he struck a parked car and a fire hydrant resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Edward and North Fourth streets.
11:10 a.m.: A 74-year-old Jefferson man was cited for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 52-year-old Ill. man in the 1500 block of Madison Way. Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
1:34 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, felony bail jumping, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and cited for open intoxicants at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
6:16 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in the 200 block of South Water Street East. She was turned over to Rock County deputies.
