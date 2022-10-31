Monday, Oct. 10

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; verified one sex offender address; warned a student for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; conducted one home visit with a student; documented information about a coaching incident related to football practice that was being worked out between the school districts, and information from a man whose foot got stuck between a vehicle’s tire and a curb at Culver’s in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue which was causing some distress for him for which he was also referred to the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles to provide a self-report; issued 11 truancy citations to students in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; referred a juvenile to Jefferson County Human Services related to a theft; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature in two of the schools and one incident related to a sexual assault.

Load comments