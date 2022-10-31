Tuesday, Oct. 11

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; will follow up on a 911 call where arguing among individuals was heard in the 300 block of Adams Street; documented items stolen from someone’s car in the 400 block of Highland Avenue and damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of Clarence Street; removed political signs from the terrace in the 100 block of Robert Street; assisted the Whitewater Police Department escort a patient into Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; warned a man to stay away from a business in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; and handled one confidential incident at a school.

