Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; will follow up on a 911 call where arguing among individuals was heard in the 300 block of Adams Street; documented items stolen from someone’s car in the 400 block of Highland Avenue and damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of Clarence Street; removed political signs from the terrace in the 100 block of Robert Street; assisted the Whitewater Police Department escort a patient into Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; warned a man to stay away from a business in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; and handled one confidential incident at a school.
7:58 a.m.: A 43-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the Main Street bridge.
11:27 a.m.: A 73-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe lane deviation at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
12:03 p.m.: A 56-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for red light violation in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:11 p.m.: An 18-year-old Monona woman was cited for speeding and warned for expired vehicle registration and defective passenger side brake light in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:15 p.m.: A 62-year-old Kenosha man was cited for speeding in a school zone in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:30 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle and a 29-year-old Iowa woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West.
