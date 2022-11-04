Wednesday, Oct. 12

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 400 block of McComb Street; checked on a GPS monitoring unit that was having trouble; activated the tornado siren; followed up on a gas drive-off from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and on a report of an odor of propane that was thought to be sewer gas in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; stood by with a combative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson Police Department officer could arrive; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled two confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

Load comments