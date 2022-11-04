Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 400 block of McComb Street; checked on a GPS monitoring unit that was having trouble; activated the tornado siren; followed up on a gas drive-off from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and on a report of an odor of propane that was thought to be sewer gas in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; stood by with a combative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson Police Department officer could arrive; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled two confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
10:13 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for following too closely when he squealed his tires leaving a trail of smoke and passed another driver who provided a description of the vehicle to officers in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
4:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Jefferson woman for expired vehicle registration in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; made a referral for a family with a child who reportedly was having trouble with the idea of going to school; were asked to conduct a preliminary breath test for an employee who was thought to be intoxicated in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about graffiti that an apartment manager found on the building in the 300 block of Park Street, a report of harassment to a clerk in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue, and a theft from the 300 block of Washington Street; transported a 26-year-old Cambridge man for detox services from the 400 block of Clarence Street; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled three confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct and safety at a school and one incident related to a sexual assault.
5:06 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a body only warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for violating a domestic abuse injunction and was turned over to Jefferson County deputies at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
9:27 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for excessive speed and graduated driver’s license violation. The vehicle was legally parked until one of his two passengers were picked up from the area of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
Friday, Oct. 14
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and to a resident’s home; warned someone for disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue and another one from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive, fraudulent charges to credit cards belonging to individuals from the first block of North Main Street, and a bag that was reportedly stolen from the first block of South Water Street West; provided a no consent form to someone who reported their bicycle stolen from the first block of South Third Street East; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; were advised that a vehicle that was reportedly stolen was returned to the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; and handled three confidential incidents where two individuals were cited for drug offenses and another one was cited for a theft at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School.
2:10 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road.
2:34 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at flashing red light and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
9:59 a.m.: A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested for retail theft from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street and a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a different retail theft incident with another case number.
1:32 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for felony bond condition violation in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. She was medically cleared and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
4:25 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
4:50 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
8:59 p.m.: A 35-year-old homeless man was cited for driving without a license in the parking lot in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
11:41 p.m.: A 45-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and disorderly conduct following a complaint of his being hostile at a local business in the 200 block of South Main Street. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted the owner of a vehicle that was impeding the vendors from setting up their wares for the Farmer’s Market; fingerprinted one person at their request; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; documented information about a minor traffic accident with no injuries or citations in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; and were unable to locate a source for the reported sounds of gunshots in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive but they did advise there were fireworks earlier in the evening.
12:52 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fitchburg man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:23 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of North Main Street.
