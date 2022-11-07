Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street after a woman reported being tracked on her iPhone by an Airpod in Janesville; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who locked their keys in their car; followed up on a report of pumpkins being smashed on the road in the 300 block of Monroe Street; and provided a no consent form for a man who reported a tool stolen from his vehicle in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
12:18 a.m.: A 19-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for speeding and warned for improper display of vehicle registration at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
2:12 a.m.: A 25-year-old Ill. man was cited for passenger riding illegally and warned for speeding in the 200 block of North Main Street.
3:13 a.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was cited for open intoxicants and warned for driving left of center in the 1300 block of North High Street.
Monday, Oct. 17Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted group home staff with an out-of-control resident and contacted Jefferson County Crisis staff to provide an evaluation before escorting the resident back to their home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle that was blocking two driveways in the first block of Elm Street; followed up on two reports of residents making suicidal comments via electronic messages; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident related to a school.
9:23 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
1:22 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and license plate cover and warned for failing to stop at stop sign in the 1100 block of Erick Street.
2:44 p.m.: A semi driver struck and pulled down the pole and wires directly across the street from the front door of the Fort Atkinson Police Department. WE Energies and AT&T were both contacted for repairs. No citations were issued.
3:47 p.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
4:19 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for unlawful U-turn and a 44-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue.
5:53 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for operating with a suspended vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for non-registration of vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for underage alcohol consumption and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license following a call from his mother to remove him from their home in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
