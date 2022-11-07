Sunday, Oct. 16

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street after a woman reported being tracked on her iPhone by an Airpod in Janesville; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who locked their keys in their car; followed up on a report of pumpkins being smashed on the road in the 300 block of Monroe Street; and provided a no consent form for a man who reported a tool stolen from his vehicle in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.

