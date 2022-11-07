Tuesday, Oct. 18

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; notified the Fort Atkinson Electric Department of traffic lights that were out at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street; stood by with a family until Jefferson County Human Services arrived to help with an out-of-control child; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle; fingerprinted one individual at their request; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for an open door that was found at a residence in the 700 block of Caswell Street; documented information about a non-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and information about a theft from the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.

