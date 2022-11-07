Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; notified the Fort Atkinson Electric Department of traffic lights that were out at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street; stood by with a family until Jefferson County Human Services arrived to help with an out-of-control child; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle; fingerprinted one individual at their request; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for an open door that was found at a residence in the 700 block of Caswell Street; documented information about a non-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and information about a theft from the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
7:32a.m.: A 27-year-old Johnson Creek woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
7:48 a.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding in a school zone in the 500 block of Berea Drive.
10:28 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and violation of license restriction, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of West Sherman and Wilson avenues.
10:52 a.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Montclair Place and Ramesh Avenue.
6:32 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a report from a family member in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. He was booked and released.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about a state-reportable accident when a woman struck a parked car resulting in a state-reportable accident and no citations were issued in the 300 block of Park Street, information about a repossession of a vehicle, and information about a minor accident with minor damage in a parking lot and the driver was warned for unsafe backing in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; and assisted the Watertown Police Department who asked that a person be located who was found and taken into custody then later released from the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
9:27 a.m.: A 25-year-old Ohio woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
12:13 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for improper left turn and warned for excessive window tint after he struck another vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Allen Drive and Commerce Parkway.
4:22 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and two counts of felony bail jumping following two calls from individuals advising of an altercation in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.