Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests;
Police dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home;
Officers located a group home client who had walked away from his group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital where he was turned over to his father and Jefferson County Human Services was called to develop a safety plan;
Officers responded to a report of a possible violation of a restraining order in the first block of South Water Street East with follow-up to be completed;
Police joined with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies to check an area where reports of gunshots and/or loud bangs originated but were unable to be confirmed from the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and the 100 block of Clarence Street;
Police completed paperwork for a patient who showed up at Fort Memorial Hospital with a dog bite from the 100 block of Monroe Street;
Officers unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue;
Police documented two incidents of harassment and two arguments that got out of control.
7:32 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on five counts of bail jumping in the 200 block of South Water Street East. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
12:45 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for no insurance and warned for speeding in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue.
4:17 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 200 block of South Water Street East and was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
4:32 p.m.: A resident was cited for animal control violation in the N1777 block of Friedel Road.
6:04 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
10:03 p.m.: A 51-year-old Deerfield man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, cited for a red light violation, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for an illegal right turn at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street.
